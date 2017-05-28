Manchester bleeds

A tragic incident happened earlier this week when 22 people were killed and several wounded in a suicide attack at a concert in Manchester. An eight-year-old girl is said to be the youngest victim of the attack. The condemnable attack happened at the end of the concert, leading to death of parents who were there to pick their children. Isis claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The entire world is dealing with unabated terrorism. Terrorists have no religion. They kill innocent children for no reason. Concrete steps should be taken before things go out of control.

Maria Mukhtar

Islamabad