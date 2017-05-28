Sun May 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

May 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Manchester bleeds

Manchester bleeds

A tragic incident happened earlier this week when 22 people were killed and several wounded in a suicide attack at a concert in Manchester. An eight-year-old girl is said to be the youngest victim of the attack. The condemnable attack happened at the end of the concert, leading to death of parents who were there to pick their children. Isis claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The entire world is dealing with unabated terrorism. Terrorists have no religion. They kill innocent children for no reason. Concrete steps should be taken before things go out of control.

Maria Mukhtar

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement