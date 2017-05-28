Next hearing on June 3 as Dr Asim insists he is innocent

The accountability court (AC) hearing the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) corruption case against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others fixed on Saturday June 3 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the attorney for Dr Asim Hussain contended that his client had been honestly working as a petroleum minister from 2011 to 2013 and during this period he did not commit any corruption.

He said even NAB had not received any complaints of mismanagement or corrupt practices during this period.

The allegations of embezzlement were unearthed and noticed after the completion of Dr Asim’s tenure as a minister, the attorney added.

He said the list containing details of corruption in the petroleum ministry did not mention the name of Dr Asim Hussain.

Later on, Dr Asim Hussain, while talking to the journalists outside the court, alleged that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was victimising him and the NAB officials were working against him on the orders of the interior minister.

On March 5, 2016, the NAB had filed a reference alleging that a private company was allowed to process gas from five fields in the lower Sindh without conducting an open auction. The illegal awarding of the contract had, according to the investigative agency, incurred huge losses to the national exchequer.

Dr Hussain has also been accused of giving an illegal gas connection to the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited while he was serving as the petroleum minister. The SHC had, on March 29, had approved the former petroleum minister’s bail plea in the corruption cases

Dr Hussain, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, was facing corruption references pertaining to land fraud amounting to Rs9.5 billion, money laundering amounting to Rs3 billion and misuse of authority and criminal breach of trust through fertiliser scam of Rs450 billion. Besides, the National Accountability Bureau had also accused him [Dr Hussain] of illegally awarding gas contracts to a privately-managed gas processing company named the Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) to process gas from government-owned gas fields without any open auction and causing losses of Rs17.338 billion to the national exchequer.

The referee judge had upheld the decision of Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha in split judgment of SHC’s division bench, granting bail to Dr Hussain on medical grounds –– observing the fact that he couldn’t be treated properly within the premises of the jail and required specialised treatment. Justice Agha had observed that his continued detention in jail was hazardous to his life.

Justice Agha had observed that in bail cases, it was a settled law that refusal of bail should not be a punishment and the object of bail was to ensure that accused attended his trial which may be ensured by the court. Justice Agha had granted bail to Dr Asim with surety of Rs2.5 million each in two references subject to depositing his passport before the Nazir of the court. On the other hand, the interior ministry was also directed to place the name of the petitioner on the ECL.

Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah, who was the head of the SHC’s division bench earlier, dismissed the bail applications of Dr Hussain in corruption reference and observed that perusal of the record reveals that offence committed by the accused person was a crime against the society as a whole, in connection with the public offices and he was not involved in any ordinary criminal matter.