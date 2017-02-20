Punjab to seek Rangers’ help in anti-terror operation

Apex committee decisions

Procedural details to be decided later; scope of anti-terror operations to be broadened; illegal movement of Afghan nationals to be stopped

LAHORE: The Punjab Apex Committee on Sunday decided that the provincial government would seek help from the Rangers for which procedural details were to be finalised separately.The meeting said the operation against terrorists and their facilitators as well as those providing sanctuary to them would be focused and blanket.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, also decided to broaden the scope of operation on the basis of intelligence, to take strong measures to stop the illegal movement of Afghan migrants, to ensure effective monitoring of the administrative divisions located along the provincial borders and to act against all the banned organisations besides arresting all of their active members.

The participants also reviewed the progress made on the initiatives taken under the National Action Plan in order to end terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarian violence in the country.

National Security Adviser Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Janjua, Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, Provincial Minister for Counter Terrorism Col (retd) Muhammad Ayub, DG Punjab Rangers Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Zahid Saeed, Home Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Sulaiman, IGP Mushtaq Sukhera and other senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The apex committee was briefed on the arrest of those responsible for the Lahore suicide attack and busted terror networks. The meeting appreciated the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the timely and effective performance of the Punjab government.

It was opined that the terrorist network from Afghanistan might have been used in the Lahore attack.The apex committee decided to enhance the cooperation between all intelligence networks in order to tackle any internal and external challenges and to have the meeting of the provincial intelligence committee on regular basis.

Other important decisions taken during the meeting included action against the sources that provide financial assistance to the banned outfits and provision of foolproof security to foreigners and all CPEC-related projects.

The apex committee strongly condemned the Lahore terror attack and offered fateha for the martyrs and sincere condolences to the bereaved families. It expressed solidarity with the heirs of the martyrs and paid tribute to their invaluable services.

The meeting also praised the Safe City Project that helped in arresting the terror attack facilitator.

All the participants expressed their determination to root out terrorism, militancy, extremism and sectarian violence from the country and to take immediate measures to achieve this end.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the terrorists are a bleeding wound on the earth and indiscriminate action will be taken against them.

He said the people of Pakistan did not deserve terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence on their soil.“This war will not end until and unless terrorism is rooted out from the country and those responsible are brought to justice,” he promised.

No one would be allowed to play with fire in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, Shahbaz said, adding, “The political and military leadership is on the same page in this war against terrorism. Terrorists will be held accountable for every drop of blood.”Earlier, the corps commander called on the chief minister who said those sacrificing their lives for the future of Pakistan were the real heroes. “We are proud of them,” he added.

