Regularisation of employees

This is to draw the attention of the government towards securing the future of thousands of contractual and contingent employees who are working in different organisations of Pakistan. A large percentage of these employees have experience of even more than ten years, yet, they are waiting for regularisation. Many of these employees are highly qualified; some even possess doctorate degrees but are working at very junior positions. The previous and the current government have maintained a ban on government recruitment for a long period of time which has not helped the cause of these employees. In fact this has also resulted in a huge generation gap in many organisations. Although, the government constituted committees to look into the matter of these employees time and again, nothing positive came out of them.

I would request the prime minister of Pakistan to have a serious look into the matter. The success of any country depends on its human resource development. There are many legal ways to regularise these employees. This would not only guarantee their future security but will also contribute towards the development of the country immensely. Not capitalising on our youth’s potential is the worst thing that can happen to this nation.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

February 20, 2017