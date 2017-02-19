LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif said that every drop of nation’s blood will be revenged from terrorists adding that war against terrorism has to be won at every cost for the sake of our survival.

Terrorists will have to pay for every drop of blood and we have to win the war on terror at every cost for the sake of our survival, he said this while talking to media men here on Saturday.

I have met with the families of martyrs. Their morale and commitment is very convincing. I have found the injured more determined than before in war on terror, the CM added. He said the bereaved families of martyrs were found infused with spirit of patriotism.

The callous enemy cannot defeat determined Pakistani nation with such cowardly activities, he remarked. The CM vowed we will give a secure and prosperous Pakistan to our coming generations.

