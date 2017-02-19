LAHORE: Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday ordered to launch an investigation into Central Superior Services (CSS) exam question paper leak scam.

According to reports a woman leaked CSS examination questions on social networking site Facebook some 20 days before the exam date. It was revealed that the woman issued questions of English paper on January 26 however the assessment was held on February 16. The lady also mentioned two queries of current affairs paper on January 31.

Strangely the questions asked in CSS examination were word-to-word same which she wrote on her account. It was learnt that the information regarding CSS papers was out in a secret group for which huge money ranges from 30000 to 80000 was demanded to become its member.

Those students interested in getting the information were given pin code after which they submitted the money along with their ID cards.

On the other hand senior bureaucrats said they will soon unearth the reality behind who is providing sensitive information about the examination to the woman.

