PERTH: Australia’s Brett Rumford extended his lead to five shots ahead of the match play finale to the World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup on Saturday.

Rumford extended his margin from two shots at the halfway stage of the European Tour event with a four-under 68 to take the top seeding into Sunday’s new six-hole knockout format.

The top eight players after 54 holes of strokeplay earned a bye into the last 16 on the final day, with the next 16 taking on each other in the first round of the innovative new match play finish.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, who won here last year over 72 holes of stroke play, fired a 67 to finish in the group at 12-under alongside Australians Adam Blyth, Lucas Herbert, Steven Jeffress and Jason Scrivener and Canadian Austin Connelly.

