Roots International Schools (RIS) participated in Chinese Spring Festival at NUML, Islamabad. RIS extended heartfelt greetings to the People’s Republic of China on their 69th National Day Commemorations on this very event.

RIS teaches Chinese to more than 4,000 students and is affiliated with Confucius Institute China for Chinese languages realising Chinese to be “The language of the future." With a view to promote cultural relationship between China and Pakistan and to forge cooperation between the two countries, young Rootsians celebrated Chinese Spring Festival, where they believe that together hand in hand with our friends from China, we can achieve greatness.

CEO Walid Mushtaq shared his viewed about the time-tested ties between Pakistan and China. Speaking on the occasion Walid Mushtaq said “Pakistan has experienced periods of peace and active trade with China. RIS is the first school in Pakistan to introduce Chinese Language in its schools from early years to high schools. It’s our proud privilege to work in close collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and Confucius Institute to promote the Chinese language across Roots International Schools and in order to facilitate our students with best learning procedures and arrange tours to China for summer placements so that they thoroughly enjoy the Chinese culture, glimpse its architecture, society, way of living and traditions. 4000 students are enrolled in the Chinese language initiative in all RIS schools & this year we had approx. 20 teachers delegation who attended a knowledge exchange and teachers training programme at BISU, Beijing international studies university in China, We have established a full-fledged division by the nomenclature RCLD, Roots Chinese Language Development Department to promote Chinese culture & Mandarin Language across our schools. The Chinese Language Programme is enabling our students to excel on

global forums by leading

them to a world of creativity

& innovation.

