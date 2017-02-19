Islamabad

Met Office has predicted rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at the scattered places in different parts of country during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department a westerly wave is present along western parts of the country and likely to affect upper parts of the country till Monday, a private news channel reported.

The Met Office has predicted a new spell of rain with snow over the hills at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata,Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions.

Rain is also expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore on Sunday and Monday.

