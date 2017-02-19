Reuters

Copper prices climbed on Friday following overnight losses, supported above the key $6,000-mark by major supply restrictions at the world´s two biggest mines in Chile and Indonesia.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up around 0.8 percent at $6,005 at 0245 GMT, after earlier climbing as far $6,038.

It declined over one percent the session before.

Concerns over supply swept the metal to a 21-month high of $6,204 on Monday.

The positions of BHP Billiton and the striking union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world´s largest, remain distant even as the two parties agreed this week to return to the table.

All work has stopped at Freeport-McMoRan Inc´s giant copper mine in Indonesia and its workers are planning a demonstration against the government´s move last month that halted exports of copper concentrate, a union said.

