Islamabad: Islamabad Police have tightened the security of all shrines in the city and special vigilance is being maintained through checking of devotees as well as strict patrolling in the vicinity of these religious places police, sources said.

Following directions from SSP (Islamabad) Sajid Kiani, elaborate security arrangements are being maintained and metal detectors are being used for checking of devotees. He said that cooperation of citizens is very much crucial for success of security arrangements in the city and asked to inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police along with Pak Rangers conducted a search operation in various areas of the city. Police are conducting checking at slum areas, inns, hotels and restaurants. These measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security and keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that a comprehensive plan of searching and combing has been devised to secure the city. He said the Islamabad Police would continue search operations in coming days and complete combing would be made of sensitive areas.

