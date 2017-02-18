NEW DELHI: Former Indian finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram has said the Kashmir dispute needs a political solution but there has been no political outreach to different sections of the people of the state.

In an interview in New Delhi, he said, “The approach of the Central Bharti Janta Party (BJP) government as well as the People’s Democratic Party (BJP-PDP) coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir is wrong.

“The present approach should be abandoned and a new approach should be adopted. I am afraid that if the government persists in its present approach, it will lead only to more conflict and more violence,” he said.

“As it is, in 2016, the number of casualties, both among the civilians and the jawans have reached a very high point, reversing the decline in the previous years,” he lamented.

P. Chidambaram said, “Ruling establishment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is violating individual and human rights, intimidating independent think tanks and mixing up history with mythology”. Blaming the Modi government for repeatedly flip-flopping in its approach towards Pakistan, Chidambaram said, the sub-continental ties were at their lowest point.

He cited several examples of the government’s changing approach towards Pakistan, from inviting PM Nawaz Sharif to Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in May 2014 to the January 2016 terrorist attack on Pathankot and said that, “the government lacks ‘a coherent policy’ on its neighbour”.

