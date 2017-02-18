Children nabbed from Lahore, Peshawar revealed terror acts

Senate in-camera briefing

Govt neither confirms nor denies Daesh’s

presence; Hindu Marriage Bill passed

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Balighur Rehman, during an in-camera briefing to the Senate, said on Friday that 10-12-year-old children arrested from Lahore and Peshawar on suspicion made revelations about terrorist activities across the country.

The government neither confirmed nor denied the presence of the Islamic State (Daesh) in Pakistan but said it had accepted responsibility for the Sehwan Sharif attack and investigations were afoot.

Despite repeated questions by the opposition senators, State Minister for Interior Muhammad Balighur Rehman gave a mixed reply every time regarding the Islamic State, it was learnt. Hitherto, the government and its functionaries had been denying outright the possibility of presence of the Islamic State in Pakistan.

The minister revealed that terrorists were trying to use young children to carry out terrorist attacks and added that in January, children, aged 10-12 years, were apprehended from Lahore and during probe, it was learnt that they were to hit a boys’ school at Abdali Chowk, Lahore.

He added that the attack was averted after issuing threat alerts and similar alerts were issued in Peshawar and Quetta after making some arrests.Some of the senators, who attended the briefing, said that the battlefield was not only Afghanistan but also Pakistan and, according to the minister, the government was geared up to meet the challenge decisively. The government was asked to take steps for early repatriation of all the Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Totally dissatisfied with his briefing a day earlier, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani asked the minister to return to the House on Friday and come prepared for the briefing.The legislators said that the minister kept repeating the rhetoric in the first few minutes, but he had to disclose the real characters behind the attacks after the senators pressed for providing the exact information about who was behind the latest chain of deadly attacks.

The government was slammed for its inability to impress upon the provinces to ensure security despite beforehand terror alerts issued by the intelligence agencies. They called for pulling up the provincial governments in this connection.

A veteran senator, belonging to the opposition, pinpointed to the minister from where the Afghan-based militants operated inside Pakistan. “I know how these cruel people are operating freely from the Afghan soil. A cleric from a mosque situated at a radius of 500 kilometers from Torkhan border is operating inside Pakistan to undertake the terror attacks,” he was quoted as telling the minister in pin drop silence.

The government was asked to categorically tell Afghanistan to stop the misuse of its soil against Pakistan, in connivance with the Indian RAW and Afghan spy agency NDS.

The state minister said that there was no denying the fact that the Afghan soil was being used for terrorist activities inside Pakistan, adding a list had been handed over to the Afghan authorities seeking custody of some hardcore terrorists. He said the government had demanded of the Afghan administration to handover the terrorists whose lists had been sent after the recent terror attacks.

About how to stop the Afghan intruders, he said that Afghanistan had been categorically told to take appropriate measures to tighten its noose around the militants, as it was not possible to fence the porous border entirely.

The lawmakers also demanded repatriation of Afghan refugees immediately if their country did not stop them to use its soil against Pakistan. They said that Pakistanis had been hosting millions of Afghans for over three decades and in return, they were sending suicide bombers to Pakistan to massacre innocent Pakistanis.

The minister said that the government made several efforts to repatriate the refugees, but some political parties kept creating hurdles that they should be given some more time under the pretext of security situation there.

Meanwhile, the Senate unanimously passed “The Hindu Marriage Bill, 2016”, giving the Hindu community the right to register marriages. The bill tabled before the House by Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid, was passed with some amendments put forth by Senator Farhatullah Babar of the PPP.

The new bill sets 18 years the minimum age for marriage for the Hindus. The minimum legal age for marriage for citizens of other religions is 18 for men and 16 for women.

