ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Friday directed the federal government to consider already shortlisted candidates for the post of member oil in Oil&Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) after declaring the re-advertising of the same post as illegal.

IHC bench issued this order at the petition of Muhammad Yasin who has been among the shortlisted candidates by the selection committee and assailed re-advertisement of the same post.

As per details in this matter OGRA on July 7, 2015 had advertised a vacancy for member-oil. The selection board then shortlisted three candidates including Muhammad Yasin, Zainul Abidin and Abdullah Malik.

After shortlisting, cabinet division forwarded their names to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Authority and Intelligence Bureau for clearance. In response NAB informed the selection committee that one Zainul Abidin had been facing inquiries for his alleged involvement in irregular inductions, promotions and up-gradation of staff.

A deputy attorney general (DAG), representing the federal government, told the court that the authority then decided to re-advertise the post.

IHC bench then inquired to the DAG that what about the rest of two candidates? At which DAG said that the other two had cleared but the selection committee wanted to repeat the exercise to make another panel of three persons. IHC bench however expressed its dissatisfaction over the explanation and ordered the government to consider the panel already shortlisted for the post.

