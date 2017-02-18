Briefs

CJP visits residence of martyred DIG

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday visited the residence of DIG Syed Ahmad Mobin Shaheed to offer condolences over his demise to the bereaved family. He met the family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also paid him homage over his services saying that the country had lost a dutiful and valiant officer.

Four more infants die

MITHI: Four more infants reportedly breathed their last at the Civil Hospital, Mithi, due to poor health and malnutrition.Eight-month-old Ramzan, six-month-old Monika, three-month-old Moni Rijhomal and twelve-day-old Haseena from Tharparkar passed away during treatment at the hospital. It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll has risen to 22 in the current month. Over 80 children were still under treatment at the Civil Hospital, Mithi, and other government hospitals.

Death toll rises to 15 Another blast victim dies

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The death toll in The Mall suicide bombing rose to 15 as a 27-year-old man expired in hospital on Friday. Victim Ali Raza hailed from Islampura and worked as a salesman at a medical store. He had sustained fatal injuries in the suicide bombing. He was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been shifted to morgue.

TIMERGARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami, Lower Dir chapter, on Friday threatens to part ways with the provincial government if Chief Minister Pervez Khattak cancelled summary of Timergara Medical College sent to him by the health department.

