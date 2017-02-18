OTTAWA: Canada believes in promotion of trade and investment relations with the Asia Pacific Countries, said Omar Alghabra, parliamentary secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a luncheon, hosted by Tariq Azim Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan in honour of Asia-Pacific Group.

Omar Alghabra informed the group that he had a very useful visit to Pakistan where he met parliamentarians and senior officials of the ministries of foreign affairs and interior. He said the purpose of his visit was to review overall relations and promote people-to-people contacts. He also informed about having meetings with the business leaders, who can play an important role in enhancing Canada-Pakistan trade relations. He hoped that the countries from Asia Pacific region will support Canada’s bid for membership of UN Security Council for 2021-2022.

The high commissioner, while welcoming the parliamentary secretary and the ambassadors of Asia Pacific Group said that the Group was committed to promoting dialogue between Canada and the member countries. He affirmed his determination to further strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Canada in all areas of possible cooperation.

Besides, Donald Bobiash, the Assistant Deputy Minister, Asia Pacific, Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia, Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Nepal and South Korea also attended the luncheon.

0



0







Canadian official terms Pakistan visit very useful was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187180-Canadian-official-terms-Pakistan-visit-very-useful/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Canadian official terms Pakistan visit very useful" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187180-Canadian-official-terms-Pakistan-visit-very-useful.