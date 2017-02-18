PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has placed the Quality Enhancement Cell of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) in the highest quality category "W".

According to a press release from the university, HEC Director General Quality Rafiq Baloch on Thursday congratulated AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ihsan Ali on the achievement. In his letter to the vice-chancellor, the HEC DG appreciated the leadership of Dr Ihsan Ali and Director Quality Shiraz Paracha.

He hoped that the university would continue its efforts in enhancing quality in all areas and at all levels. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ihsan Ali praised AWKUM Quality Directorate for achieving top category and said that quality enhancement is a continuous process and collective responsibility.

AWKUM Director Quality Shiraz Paracha said that each and every member of the AWKUM Community had a role in improving the quality of education and services at this institution. He said that AWKUM is a monumental success in the higher education sector of Pakistan and a symbol of new and forward looking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The director said that credit for this huge success goes to Professor Dr Ihsan Ali, AWKUM management, faculty, staff and students. He said the university would continue efforts for higher academic and professional standards.

