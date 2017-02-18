Cops’ leaves cancelled; three terrorists killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Security has been put on high alert and leave of policemen have been cancelled for the coming 15 days in the wake of recent threats of terrorist attacks in the country.

The bodies of three suspected terrorists were found in Regi on Thursday. They were killed during encounter with security forces. The bodies were taken to the hospital by the Edhi volunteers.

The police force in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and Swabi has been directed to enhance security of public places, government installations, courts, police buildings and educational institutions as 29 miscreants have been dispatched from Afghanistan to carry out attacks.

A suicide bomber had struck a van carrying judges in Hayatabad on Tuesday, killing its driver and injuring four judges, including three women. A number of terror attacks happened in all the four provinces and Fata in the last five days. "A circular has been issued to all the relevant officials that no leave application will be processed in coming 15 days in the wake of the extraordinary situation," said a source.

