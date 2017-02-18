Orange Train component

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday approved another chunk of development work of over Rs9.5 billion for ongoing Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project.

The approved component is shifting of utilities and Lesco power supply interface at the cost of Rs9.55 billion in the 54th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The meeting approved total three schemes of road and transport sectors at an estimated cost of Rs12.057 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Other two approved development schemes are construction of flyover on GT Road at Dina, District Jhelum at the cost of Rs2.054 billion, and dualisation of road from Motorway Interchange Jang Bahtar to Wah, Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs446.457 million.

0



0







Punjab approves over Rs9.5 bn for train project was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187170-Punjab-approves-over-Rs95-bn-for-train-project/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab approves over Rs9.5 bn for train project" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187170-Punjab-approves-over-Rs95-bn-for-train-project.