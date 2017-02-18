LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Punjab home department and inspector general of police to file replies in connection with a petition questioning holding of public protests on Mall Road in violation of a ban.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the public interest petition moved by Advocate Ali Javed in backdrop of recent suicide attack took place at Chairing Cross during a protest. As hearing started, the lawyer’s counsel Sheraz Zaka argued that holding peaceful protests was a fundamental right of citizens; however, it should be seen in the light of superior court's judgments that when two fundamental rights conflict each other, the rights of community should have precedence over the rights of few individuals.

The counsel argued that protests on busy roads like Mall Road not only restricted flow of traffic as well as movement of people but also adversely affected business of people which was a fundamental right. He said rights of citizens were at stake; so protests by few individuals should be banned as it increases the probability of terrorist attack.

He said vulnerability of people to terrorist attack increased in a public gathering as terrorist had been targeting places where people gather in large number as witnessed in the attacks on Mall Road and Sehwan Sharif. After hearing initial arguments, the court issued notices to home secretary and IGP for April 11.

Meanwhile, Justice Ayesha A Malik dismissed a contempt of court petition filed by Mall Road Traders Union questioning violation of the ban on protests. The government’s lawyer told the court that a strict policy had been devised to ensure the ban on holding of the protests on Mall Road. In light of the government’s view the judge dismissed the petition.

