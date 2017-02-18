More than 350 houses screened, heavy cache of arms recovered

Islamabad: The law enforcement agencies have hunted down illegal immigrants and people involved in criminal activities in a crackdown at Bahara Kahu and recovered heavy cache of arms and opposition.

Federal Capital police, Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies on Friday conducted a search operation in various areas of Bahara Kahu police station and arrested 42 suspects including, 10 Afghan nationals, besides recovery of weapons from them.

According to details Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted a search operation in various areas of Bhara Kau police station including, Dhok Nai Abadi, Ahmed Town, Athal, Kalma Chowk, Dhok Jilani, Nain Sukh and Dhok Mohri.

During this search operation participated by DSP (Secretariat Circle) Arif Shah, SHO Bhara Kau Mehboob Ahmed, police officials of Rescue 15, City Zone, Anti-Riot Unit and lady police, 42 suspects including 10 Afghan nationals were arrested and more than 350 houses were screened.

Police recovered arms and ammunition including four SMG guns, two repeaters, one 12 bore gun, two double barrel guns, two 8 MM pistols, three 9 MM pistols and dagger from these nabbed persons while all of suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

0



0







42 held in Bhara Kahu hunt down was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187168-42-held-in-Bhara-Kahu-hunt-down/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "42 held in Bhara Kahu hunt down" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187168-42-held-in-Bhara-Kahu-hunt-down.