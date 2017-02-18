ROTTERDAM, Netherlands: Top seed Marin Cilic reached his first quarter-final of 2017 on Thursday when he overcame Croatian compatriot Borna Coric 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 at the Rotterdam World Tennis event.

Cilic, who had just one victory this year going into the Ahoy stadium tournament, improved to a perfect 3-0 over Coric, whose career was sidelined last autumn by injury.

“It’s always tough to play a countryman and Borna has been doing well in his comeback. It was not an easy match, even after winning the first set fast,” said Cilic.

Following his first-set thrashing, where he trailed 5-0, Coric steadied to square the match at a set each.

However, a break in the third by Cilic handed the top seed a crucial 4-3 lead.

Tomas Berdych, seeded fourth, hit 10 aces to defeat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 and advance into a contest against defending champion Martin Klizan of Slovakia.

Belgian third seed Dàvid Goffin earned a comeback win over Robin Haase, the last Dutchman in the field, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Second seed Dominic Thiem defeated Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) as the top five seeds all reached the last-eight.

Simon went down as Thiem finally made a Rotterdam quarter-final on his third attempt.

Fifth seed and last weekend’s Sofia champion Grigor Dimitrov put out Denis Istomin — the shock conqueror of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open — 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

