LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom: The lack of a winter break in English football took its toll on Liverpool players’ fitness levels and played a part in the Merseyside club’s poor form since the start of the year, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday not only marked their first league win of the year but was also just their second victory in 11 games.

“December-January,” Klopp told British media when asked what was the biggest lesson he learned during Liverpool’s poor run.

“In December we missed players and did not have the best schedule. You could see the difference physically.”

