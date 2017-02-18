KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) technical committee on Friday proposed to hold the second Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games from April 18 to 23.

The Games are slated to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The committee held its meeting at the PSB headquarters in Islamabad with Deputy Director General Technical Shahid Islam in the chair.

Keeping in view the schedule of various events across the country, the committee agreed on the dates for the competitions in which 3000 athletes from eight units will be fighting in 18 disciplines.

The government has allocated a hefty fund of Rs169 million for the purpose.

Players below 25 years of age from four provinces, Islamabad, FATA, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan will be competing in the Games.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of all the provincial sports boards. Last year the competitions were held from April 23-26.

