Pakistan to become finest scrabble playing country: Brannan

KARACHI: Englishman Dave Brannan, Chairman of Mind Sports International, says Pakistan is set to become the finest scrabble playing country and that he expects a world champion to emerge from Pakistan in the near future.

“Pakistan is set to become the finest scrabble playing country,” Brannan, who flew in from England to meet with the officials of Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA), said at a press briefing here on Friday. “Pakistan is consistently producing world champions at the youth level,” he added.

Brannan expressed his delight at the phenomenal growth of scrabble in Pakistan.

He hoped that other mind sports in Pakistan would follow the example of scrabble and work in unison to grow mind sports and attract more players.

Brannan also announced the launching of the Mind Sports Education programme in Pakistan and assured full support of Mind Sports International to its local partner PSA.

Volunteers from Pakistan Scrabble Association will visit schools all over Pakistan and give the basic training to players and enroll them for further training.

Further training will be conducted online by the top players in Pakistan as well as international stars, including the reigning world champion Brett Smitheram of England.

There will be online games, leagues and tournaments on www.midsportsacademy.com.

Players from Pakistan will not only get training but also take part in the online tournaments while sitting in the comfort of their home.

Initially scrabble and chess will be the main components of this programme but there is a plan to add other mind sports, including bridge.

Brannan hoped that some local corporate entities would agree to sponsor this programme which can be a very good investment. It would enhance the image of the brand, he said.

He said that the Mindsports World Championship would be played in Doha, Qatar, from August 19-27 for both adults and youth.

More than 2000 players from over 40 countries are expected to take part in the event. There will be a cash pool of over $200,000 for all games, including scrabble and chess.

Brannan hoped that a large number of players from Pakistan will take part in the championship.

Players can qualify for the world championship through the Mind Sports Education programme.

Speaking on the occasion, PSA vice president Tariq Pervez announced organising an international scrabble tournament in Karachi in January 2018.

Special accommodation package will be offered by Beach Luxury hotel which will be the venue.

Brannan pledged his support for the tournament and assured the fullest cooperation of the international body to bring the world’s top players to Pakistan.

Sindh secretary sports and youth affairs, Saleem Raza Khuro, promised that he would try his best to allocate some funds for the Pakistan team to participate in the world championship in August, especially for the youth team.

