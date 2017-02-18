KARACHI: Qaiser Khan won gold as Army’s golden run continued in the men’s section of the National Judo Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Friday.

Qaiser from Army defeated Javed Khan of WAPDA with enviable ease in the 81 kg final as Army took their gold medals tally to invincible seven on the penultimate day of the event in which Olympian Shah Hussain is also featuring.

Mahsam Nazakat of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Amjad Ali of Police claimed bronze medals.

In minus 91kg, Qasim Shehzad of Army clinched gold, Shehzad Ali of WAPDA silver and Mohammad Arshad of Railways and Abdul Hanan of HEC grabbed bronze.

Army lead the table with seven gold medals and one silver. They are followed by WAPDA with one gold and five silver medals. Railways trail at the third spot with two silver and three bronze medals.

HEC have claimed five bronze medals.

In women’s contests, WAPDA dominated the proceedings with four gold and two bronze medals. Army trail them with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Navy have got two silver and two bronze medals.

International Shumaila Gul of WAPDA got gold in the minus 57kg. Iqra of Army picked silver and Fehmida of Navy and Madiha Gul of HEC bronze.

In the minus 63kg, Asma of Army claimed gold, Sehrish of FATA got silver and Sonam of WAPDA and Fazilat of Navy claimed bronze medals.

On the final day on Saturday (today), Japan-based Shah Hussain will play in the minus 100kg competition.

Shah, who is playing for the first time in the national event, has already claimed gold in the open weight category.

Shah is representing Army in the event.

