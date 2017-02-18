KARACHI: Sindh Softball Association (SSA) secretary Zeeshan Merchant says SSA is doing its best to promote softball standards in the province.

“SSA is determined to lift softball standards in the province,” Merchant said during the opening ceremony of softball training and coaching camp at Defense Authority School. “Promoting the game in schools and colleges is our top priority,” he added.

Around one hundred students participated in the camp. Head coach Fraz Ejaz, Kamran Muneer and Mohammad Abbas Merchant taught techniques regarding pitching, ball hitting and catching.

The students were also told about rules and regulations of the game.

Merchant further said that if players were provided with good infrastructure and coaching, they could perform well even at the international level.

Mechant added that SSA would conduct more programmes in March.

He said that softball players of Sindh had made their presence felt by getting good presentation in the national side and had performed well at the international tournaments.

