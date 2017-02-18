National Road Cycling Championship begins today

KARACHI: As many as 60 leading riders of the country will be put to test when they feature in the two-day National Road Cycling Championship which commences here at the Sea View on Saturday (today).

The event is being hosted by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) which has been playing a leading role in the progress of cycling in the country.

In the event, pedallers from the four provinces, FATA, Islamabad, Army, SSGC, WAPDA and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be vying for the top honour.

On the first day, the riders will exhibit their skills in the individual team time trial (42km, three laps).

It will be followed by a lap race (98km, 7 laps) at the DHA Sea View area.

The third and final phase will be a Team Time Trial (70 km, 5 laps) on Sunday (tomorrow), the organisers said.

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that all cyclists had reached the provincial metropolis. The organisers said that the prize distribution ceremony would be held at the auditorium of the SSGC’s headquarters here on Sunday (tomorrow).

