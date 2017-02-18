Stained ground

Even for a nation that has tragically become accustomed to senseless violence, Thursday’s militant attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif is a shock to the conscience. The suicide bomber, apparently a member of the Islamic State, targeted the Sufi shrine at a time when the militant outfit knew it would be packed with devotees – many of them women and children. The death is already near 80 and more than 250 people were injured, making this one of the most devastating attacks even in our blood-soaked history. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the local state hospital was unable to cope with the sheer number of injured and with the nearest large hospital more than a hundred kilometres away, emergency services were overwhelmed. Questions must be asked too about the intelligence failure to identify the Sehwan shrine as a potential target. Warnings issued after the Lahore attack on Monday had identified a threat to ‘CPEC-related’ installations in Pakistan, but the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine had nothing to do with any foreign investment in the country. Instead, it represented the best of Pakistan’s culture and was a marker of its place in world heritage. We should also understand that at times it may feel like salt being rubbed into our bloody wounds to be told that the target of such attacks is basically CPEC.

Even accounting for the fact that it is impossible to ensure foolproof security at a location as packed as the Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, this is far from the first time militant groups have attacked a shrine and at the very least there should have been better provision for dealing with an emergency of this magnitude. Since 2005, there have been at least nine major attacks on shrines from the Data Darbar in Lahore to the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi. The authorities needed to have been better prepared for what is sadly a predictable attack. The attack on the shrine was the eighth militant attack in five days and there will now be questions about the efficacy of our operations against militant outfits. While the state has been touting its successes and pointing to the reduced violence in the country, were the militants just regrouping and lying in wait to unleash a series of devastating attacks? In response to the spate of bombings, a large number of suspected terrorists were killed overnight in counter-terror raids and encounters by security forces across Pakistan. This is a move that asks for further scrutiny. Which organisations were targeted? And why had they not been targeted before? The attack was claimed by the Islamic State, an organisation that we were repeatedly told does not have a base inside Pakistan. We need more than such action to satisfy our egos or save face. The other measure taken was to close the border with Afghanistan. The decision was the correct one only if there was intelligence showing that militants may be trying to cross the border. While it is true that the leadership of the TTP and many of its offshoots is based in Afghanistan, we should not use that as a reason to blame all the attacks on an ‘outside hand’ and ignore the very real and very lethal militant problem at home. Any sense of complacency that may have been there about the militant threat should now be wiped away. The war against militancy has not been won despite all the claims made in previous years of backs being broken. The claims do not matter more than the reality on the ground. And right now, the ground is stained with blood.

