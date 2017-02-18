There is an urgent need to address the problem of clean drinking water shortage in Nazimabad. Sometimes fresh water is supplied for half an hour each day and sometimes, not at all. During the rainy season, water is muddy and filthy which makes it unfit for drinking. Most of the people in the neighbourhood have resorted to buying potable water from vendors who charge high rates.

We request the authorities to build an underground tank along with water harvesting and treatment plants so that clean and filtered water is supplied to the people regularly. We hope that the concerned authorities will take appropriate steps to solve this problem urgently.

Urooj Naqvi

Karachi

0



0







Water shortage was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187112-Water-shortage/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Water shortage" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187112-Water-shortage.