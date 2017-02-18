New face of corruption

Being the denizen of a poverty-stricken province, it is heartening to learn that Sindh government spent a large amount of its non-development expenditure – Rs0.38 billion – on holding a three-day conference to arrest the international attention towards a world archaeological site, Mohenjo Daro. This is not the first time that the culture department has drained public money. A couple of years ago, it had shelled out Rs0.45 billion to organise a Sindh festival to promote the cultural heritage of the province. Perhaps the government had failed to arrest the attention of the locals and so went for international attention this time. The days when the elite class arranged social parties and invited close friends and relatives are gone. Now, seminars, workshops and cultural events have filled in for those get-togethers.

Pouring of public funds for such activities that yield no output is a new form of corruption. This phenomenon is gaining popularity everywhere in the country; in many educational institutions, the heads of institutions are spending large amounts of money on seminars that ostensibly promote education. Sindh government, in the past, was always at loggerheads with the federal government on the question of funds sharing. However, this grievance ended following the 18th Amendment which gave enormous financial and administrative powers to the provincial government to utilise resources. Eight years have passed since this happened and in all those years, the functioning of these departments has gone from bad to worse. Aljazeera criticised the recently held international conference, stating that simply “talk” cannot save heritage and that funds could be used to preserve the sites by erecting and strengthening the walls.

Ashfaq Siyal

Karachi

