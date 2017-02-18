PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, in the light of a letter of inspector general of police Nasir Khan Durrani, has approved special allowances for the traffic warden police.

During launching ceremony of traffic warden police in 2015, the chief minister had announced allowance for them like that of the Motorway Police by asking the IGP to submit a summary in this connection.

Consequently, the IGP moved a summary on March 11, 2015. Later, the IGP sent another letter in the matter on February 11, 2016 in which all details on the allowance on the pattern of Motorway Police for 1867 traffic wardens were mentioned.

On February 8, 2017, the IGP wrote a letter to the chief executive of the province with the request to finalise the longstanding matter within a week. The chief minister finally approved the special allowances for traffic warden police on the pattern of motorway police. As per summary, the lower subordinates will get fixed allowance of Rs5000, upper subordinates Rs7000 and gazetted officers Rs10,000 per month, respectively.

