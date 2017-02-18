MINGORA: A man on Thursday urged the chief justice of the Supreme Court to help bring the killers of his son to justice.

Hazrat Ali, a resident of Shah Dara in Swat, told the reporters that the accused had killed and beheaded his son Falak Naz in 2014. He said the accused had confessed to the crime before a judicial magistrate and the police had later recovered the head of the victim and weapons used in the murder on the pointation of the accused.

The man said that the Compressed Disk (CD) recording of the confessional statement of accused was also available with the local police station as part of the record.

He lamented that a local court had acquitted all the accused despite clear evidence against the murderers and self-confession by the accused. The man demanded fresh inquiry into the case and justice for his slain son.

