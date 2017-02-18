An eatery selling fish in Mir Ali is a popular venue for pastime

MIRANSHAH: The newly established Fish Hut eatery in Mir Ali bazaar is the only place in North Waziristan where friends from nearby villages stay put late into the night to have gossip and satiate their taste buds with deep-fried fish.

The sense of camaraderie among the friends and visitors show that peace has been restored in North Waziristan to a large extent.The Fish Hut eatery is situated on the roadside near a water channel at the entry to Eidak village in Mir Ali subdivision.

People from different villages were seen enjoying fish and having a chat till late into the night despite the fact that shops in the main market are closed before the imposition of curfew daily at around 6 pm.

Yousaf Shah, who had come from Esori village located about two kilometres away from Eidak, said he enjoyed eating fish and meeting his friends from the adjacent villages.He said there was no other spot where the local people could meet.”When we come here we feel as if we are in Peshawar, Charsadda or Mardan. We don’t feel that we are in Waziristan where the militants were calling the shots before being driven out of this region in the military operation,” he said.

“The communication system has not been restored and it gives us immense pleasure to meet our friends after a long time,” Yousaf Shah sremarked.It was in Eidak that the Taliban had established their centre at the Madrassa Darul Uloom Nizamia. The local people said that Taliban commanders, including Baitullah Mahsud and Hafiz Gul Bahadur, received religious education at this madrassa.

They added that both these militants’ commanders had remained the press secretary and finance secretary, respectively, of the North Waziristan unit of Jamiat Talaba-i- Islam (JTI), a students’ organization linked with Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s JUI-F, and were living in the same room in this madrassa. The madrassa is now in control of the Pakistan Army.

The local people recalled that the Taliban planned their activities from this madrassa. They said the security forces opened the main mosque at the madrassa for the people, but closed down the madrassa.

Eidak village is located at a central location on the main road linking Mir Ali and Miranshah.It is famous for the unity among its residents, who in the past didn’t allow the Taliban to carry out their activities in the village.

The people of Eidak were the first to return to their village after the military operation and started cultivating their land and restored the irrigation system.An elder said the security forces provided them 40 tractors, seeds and fertiliser to plough the land.

“We were the first ones who returned to our village after the military operation Zarb-e-Azb. Those who returned afterwards have yet to cultivate their land,” he maintained. The residents of Eidak have established a bazaar where daily use items could be purchased.

Another elder, Maulvi Mohammad Alam said they set up the bazaar and formed a committee to help maintain law and order.“The committee ensures that the guests are respected. Nobody can harm a visitor from outside even if he slaps a local. The local people have been asked to inform committee members instead of taking law into their hand,” he added.

