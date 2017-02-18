Strains in Pak-Afghan relations deepen

Fresh wave of terror

PESHAWAR: The recent series of terrorist attacks across the country has worsened the already strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The latest terrorist strike at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif

in Sindh province has prompted Pakistan to immediately close ?its border with Afghanistan.Pakistani authorities, however, showed flexibility on Friday and allowed the Afghan refugees in Pakistan to take nine bodies of their family members to their native country for burial.

?Senior government and security officials in Torkham, the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the border was kept closed for all types of movement.The border is usually kept closed during the night time.

Some people in both the countries, however, felt that Pakistan’s decision ?of closing the border was based on emotions.

They argued that Pakistan has already implemented border management system and allows only those Afghans to enter Pakistan who possess proper travel documents.

“I don’t understand why Pakistan made this abrupt decision of closing the border with Afghanistan as there is no way Afghans without passport and visa can enter Pakistan,” said a government official in Torkham.

Pleading anonymity, he said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting following reports that all the recent terrorist attacks were planned in Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials said they had intercepts in which some Pakistani Taliban members based in Afghanistan were talking about planning terrorist acts in Pakistan.

Also, they said some of the terrorists captured during various raids had told interrogators that they had received training in Afghanistan and were sent to Pakistan to carry out terrorist attacks.

The Pakistani Taliban had claimed responsibility for the two separate attacks in Peshawar and Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.

Jamaatul Ahrar, the splinter group of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) headed by Omar Khalid Khorasani, claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks on the political agent’s offices in Ghallanai, Mohmand Agency, in which five people were killed.

It also claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Lahore that killed several people, including two senior police officers.

Abdul Wali aka Omar Khalid Khorasani was once regional leader of the TTP in Mohmand Agency. After Hakimullah Mehsud was killed in a US drone strike in Miranshah, North Waziristan, he developed differences with the TTP leadership and formed his own faction, Jamaatul Ahrar.

Omar Khalid and Tariq Afridi, a commander of the TTP in the semi-autonomous Darra Adamkhel area, became known for their brutally and rigid policies in the militant circles.

Tariq Afridi was later killed by his close relatives over a family feud.The mainstream Pakistani Taliban using the TTP platform and led by Maulana Fazlullah Khorasani claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Hayatabad, Peshawar on a van that was carrying male and female judges to their homes after their duties in courts.

The TTP released a photograph of the young suicide ?bomber being seen off by Maulana Fazlullah in an undisclosed location before leaving for the suicide mission.According to sources close to the militants, the Pakistani Taliban are now trying to come out of their internal crisis and get together under the leadership of Maulana Fazlullah.

A prominent faction of the Mehsud militants, led by Commander Said Khan aka Commander Sajna, has already pledged allegiance to Maulana Fazlullah and merged his group in the TTP.

According to sources, efforts were underway by some of the senior militant commanders to resolve differences between Fazlullah and Omar Khalid Khorasani and convince the later to join the mainstream TTP.If the mediators succeeded in their work, it would increase Pakistan’s security concerns.

