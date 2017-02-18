Islamabad

Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP), Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre will hold a seminar on ‘Climate Change’ here on February 25 to highlight its short and long-term impact on life of the people.

It will take place in collaboration with Centre of Information Technology. The IEP in collaboration with Centre of Information Technology (CIT) will also jointly start certificate course on climate change. This would help the engineers to understand and minimize the effects of climate change in construction industry and allied engineering issues.

The seminar is also aimed at discussing the role of ICT that it could play to mitigate the impact of climate change. Renowned expert, Ammar Jaffri, chief executive of Pakistan Institute of ICTs for Development (PIID) will be the key-note speaker at the seminar.

