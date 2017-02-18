Islamabad

Forty-four regional offices of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have been geared up in order to bring maximum number of people in educational-net and to provide best possible services to the students in process of taking new admissions, says a press release.

All the regional directors have been advised to expeditiously address students’ related matters, enabling them to continue their future study. A plan relating to students’ support system was discussed during the regional directors’ conference held through video-link.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui on the occasion advised the regional directors to extend maximum facilities to the aspiring students during the process of on-going admission (Spring-2017) that will continue till March 6.

It was the 16th such conference, held during the last two years to develop strong coordination among the relevant departments and between Headquarters and the regions for upgrading academic network.

Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor advised the regional directors to immediately set up ‘Help Desk’ in their offices to help the students in the admission process as well as attending other relevant matters.

The students, he said are their main asset and they deserved to get all possible support in their educational quest.

He advised the officers and the staff to ensure their proper facilitation. Any slackness in addressing their issues will not be tolerated, he added.

He also advised them to help the deserving students in availing the University’s scholarship facility. “We want to ensure that fee-payment should not be a hurdle in educational pursuits. Nobody should be left without education because of financial constraints."

The students could benefit from the scholarships while applying for admission. The schemes include a merit-based scholarship which aims at generating competition among students and encourage brilliant students. The scholarship is being offered both to the fresh and continuing students who score 75% and above marks in their latest results.

Allama Iqbal Open University has recently broadened the scope of its existing ‘Students Support System’

to cover the maximum number of the needy students, giving relaxation in their

fee.

The scholarship package includes: Earn to learn scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women, Fee installment Scheme and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship.

0



0







AIOU gears up its regional network to facilitate students was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187090-AIOU-gears-up-its-regional-network-to-facilitate-students/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AIOU gears up its regional network to facilitate students" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187090-AIOU-gears-up-its-regional-network-to-facilitate-students.