Islamabad

Keeping in view the rising activities of timber mafia the Islamabad local administration has imposed a complete ban on tree cutting and those who would be found involved in this illegal act may face jail sentence or fine under section 144.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Captain (r) Mushtaq Ahmad tree cutting has been banned in all areas of the capital city so the police, traffic police and Capital Development Authority (CDA) should keep vigil and immediately take action against any kind of violation in this respect.

It is pertinent to mention here that after facing criticism for chopping down a large number of trees, the local administration have banned their further axing even during uplift projects. The civic authority that is supposed to carry out development projects in the city has adopted tree plantation technology according to which the area around trees is excavated and trees are dug out to be planted at any other place.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADC-G) Abdul Sattar Isani said Section 144 has been imposed for two months and there is no permission to cut a tree in any area of the city, adding “The copy of the notification has been sent to the CDA chairman, IG Islamabad, SSP Operations Islamabad, SSP Traffic, assistant commissioners, magistrates, tehsildars and district attorneys.”

