Islamabad

The City School, Junior Section, E-11 Campus, held Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), says a press release.

The aim was to celebrate the day to kindle the love for our beloved Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the innocent hearts of the students. The students were dressed up in colourful attires and large number of participation was evident by all the students. The theme of the elegant décor was black and gold.

The event was glorified by the presence of the Regional Director Shireen Javaid as the guest of honour and the chief guest Rashid Abbasi, a famous ‘Naat Khwan’, added more colours to the event by mesmerising the audience with his beautiful thoughts and voice.

The event was attended by the mothers of all the students of Junior Section. The Campus Principal, Mehwash Ibrar applauded the commendable efforts of Ms. Safia Jawad, Headmistress, Junior Section and her entire team for conducting this spectacular event with

