Islamabad

Members belonging to opposition and independent benches on Thursday joined hands during the proceedings of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance by deciding not to take up the government’s bills introduced to counter bills tabled by private members.

Treasury member Ayesha Raza made all out efforts to convince the senators during the meeting, but her efforts could not cool down the senators belonging to opposition parties and one independent senator Mohsin Leghari. Mohsin Leghari has been found supporting the government on many occasions in the past but the latest attitude of the government had even annoyed him and he had sternly opposed it.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance held its meeting under chairmanship of Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House in which the chairman said the attitude of the government was discouraging legislators for discharging their duty on account of law making. The senators became annoyed when they were considering ‘The Corporate Rehabilitation Bill, 2017’ as another bill of similar nature was moved by Saleem Mandviwalla and after a deliberation of more than eight months, it was passed by the Senate and now transmitted to National Assembly. “This is not fair and same treatment is being meted out to all private member bills,” Senator Mandviwalla said.

Senator Fateh Muhammad Hassani of the PPP even said that the attitude of the government was the same over other subjects too, which was unfair.

Chairman of the committee also informed that he has moved an amendment in the rule 70(1) of the Constitution seeking that the government cannot bring a bill to counter any bill already introduced by a private member. Though, the constitutional amendment is yet to be presented in the Senate, but even if it is approved by the Upper House, the amendment will have to be presented in the National Assembly for final approval.

The Senate panel was found divided on the bill related to establishment of Public Private Partnership Authority, if there was a need of such a regulatory body for all projects to be implemented under public private partnership. Senator Mohsin Aziz opposed the bill arguing that all the powers of the regulatory body would be with the Finance Ministry and the majority of the members would be from the government.

It was finally decided to defer the bill and the committee would consider amendments which will be proposed by the members in the forthcoming meetings.

