Islamabad

Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), One World Campus, E-11/4, organised an opening ceremony of the ‘Millennial Olympiad 2017’ on Friday, says a press release.

A three-day mega event was inaugurated and presided over by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Major General (r) Jayanath Loku Ketagodage and Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarabi.

Olympiad is a platform that allows young Millennials to prove their mettle within various domains of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Both ambassador and high commissioner pronounced the aim of the Millennial Olympiad 2017 is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony and prosperity for all. During both respected addresses, the Ambassadors appreciated the initiative of the students and encouraged the youth of Pakistan to become the agents of change through engagement in student initiatives on national and international forums.

The ceremony also included speech by the Olympiad President Sana Chaudary, who enthusiastically explained the three-day event. Students presented Pakistani and Tunisian cultural performance and later the head of mission joined the participants in the performance. Rich and vibrant Pakistani cultural dresses added colours to the show.

On the occasion, RMS Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq stressed upon the significance of youth for their ideas, initiative and implementations. He encouraged the school environment to continue their ever-expansive support for the personal and professional development of the leaders of tomorrow, as his fiercely motivating speech enhanced the students’ spirit of patriotism and nationalism.

