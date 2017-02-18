Rawalpindi: Two-day National Consultative Workshop about gender based violence concluded here.

DG of Social Welfare Punjab Waheed Akhter Ansari, President of Rahnuma, Family Planning Association, Pakistan Rasheeda Panezai, policy makers, senior officials of government departments, female elected representatives of all provinces including AJK participated in the consultation process. A documentary film was displayed on the occasion depicting violence against women and child abuse in different areas of Pakistan.

Waheed Akhter Ansari briefed about the services being rendered in Punjab to provide relief to the victims and said that various institutions have been established at all district headquarters to facilitate the victims of violence.

