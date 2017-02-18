Terrorist attacks in different cities condemned

Rawalpindi

Lawyers, traders, doctors, teachers, students and civil society members have strongly condemned new wave of terrorist attacks in different cities to sabotage peace and solidarity in the country.

Ulemas in all mosques during Friday prayer expressed deep sorrow and grief over deaths in suicide attacks in different cities included Lal Shahbaz

Qalandar shrine in which around 72 innocent people had died and badly injured. They offered ‘fateha’ for the departed souls in Juma prayer on the occasion. Funerals in absentia for the departed souls were also offered in different areas of the city on Friday.

The security arrangements have been tightened around all mosques, imambargahs, churches and educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the District Coordination Officer (DCO) Talat Gondal, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Abbasi checked the security

arrangements in all areas on Friday.

District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi General Secretary Arfan Ahmed Khan Niazi strongly condemned suicide attacks in the country. In his condolences, he prayed Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the

departed souls and

courage and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

All Pakistan Teachers Association (Rawalpindi Region) President Saghir Alam strongly condemned the bomb blasts which claimed valuable lives of innocent people and demanded that the elements involved in these cowardly acts should be apprehended and brought to the justice.

Muhammad Tariq, a student of 2nd year said that their army had vanished terrorists from the country through ‘Zarb-e-Azab’ operation. Where terrorists have started coming once again, he asked. Government should take action against Afghani nationals settled in the country, he demanded.

Samina Waqar, a working lady said that Pakistan’s enemies do not want to see peace and happiness in this country.

