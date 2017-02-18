LAHORE

Tribute will be paid to great musicians of Pakistan on October 19 at Bagh e Jinnah, Open Air Theatre.

Students of Government College University Lahore, Kinniard College University, National College of Arts, Punjab University and other institutions will take part in a music competition.

The singers will sing songs of great and legendary musicians of Pakistan.

After the competition, Ghualm Abbas, Taranum Naz, Afshan Begum, Anwar Rafi, Ali Raza, Baqir Hussain and Javed Iqbal will perform. Ali Slaman Abbasi, Syed Ali Hamdani, Syed Javed Iqbal Hamdani, Syed Raza Kazim and TV artists will be guests of the occasion.

0



0







Tribute to great musicians of Pakistan was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187066-Tribute-to-great-musicians-of-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Tribute to great musicians of Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187066-Tribute-to-great-musicians-of-Pakistan.