LAHORE

The full dress rehearsal for Punjab University’s 125th convocation will be held on Sunday at 8AM in Faisal Auditorium in which student’s participation is necessary.

Invitation cards to top five students have been sent, however, the students who have not received the invitation cards may contact the Punjab University Examination Department. The position holders students of undergraduates session 2011-15, M.A/MSc /MS/MPhil session 2013-15 will be given medals and degrees. Degrees will also be awarded to those PhD scholars who had completed their degrees in 2016. The 125th convocation will be held on February 20, 2017, in Faisal Auditorium.

Gym: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir on Friday inaugurated the faculty gym located near the University Club.

PU Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Academic Staff Association President Javed Sami, Secretary Iftikhar Tarrar and other newly-elected office-bearers, senior faculty members and Sports Acting Director Shamsa Hashmi were present.

Dr Zafar Mueen said the facility had been provided to the teachers for their fitness. The VC also welcomed the newly-elected ASA body and said the administration remained neutral in the election process.

Javed Sami and others thanked the VC for opening the gym. They said the new ASA body would work for the betterment of the teachers and make efforts to resolve their issues.

Condolence: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has expressed sorrow on the death of PU Department of Punjabi Prof Dr Nahid Shahid.

In his condolence message, the VC prayed may the departed soul rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

0



0







Rehearsal for PU’s 125th convocation was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187065-Rehearsal-for-PUs-125th-convocation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rehearsal for PU’s 125th convocation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187065-Rehearsal-for-PUs-125th-convocation.