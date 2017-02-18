Enemies' plot to prove futile: CM

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the design of enemies to destabilise Pakistan will prove futile with national unity against their conspiracies. The chief minister was talking to a delegation, led by Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scouts Association and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, which called on him here, Friday.

The chief minister and Balochistan Assembly Speaker strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism, offered prayers for the martyrs, expressed sympathies and condolences with the families of the victims.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and it was time for unity and solidarity of nation to stand firm against terrorism. He said the designs of enemies to destabilise Pakistan would prove futile with unity against their conspiracies. Scouting institute has played an efficient role in past and we need to rehabilitate it as our youths can be encouraged to utilise their energies in a constructive manner through this, he added.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker while censuring recent fatal incidents of terrorism strongly, said they were beholden to cooperation of Shahbaz Sharif who always had ignored boundaries to serve the people of Balochistan. Allocation of special quota in educational institutes for students of Balochistan and his interest in developing Balochistan is commendable, she added.

The delegation included International Commissioner of Pakistan Boys Scouts Association(BSA) Abdul Manan, National Secretary Pakistan BSA Zahid Mehboob and Secretary Punjab BSA Tariq Qureshi.CLEAN WATER SCHEMES

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Clean Water Project is of utmost significance; therefore, recommendations in this regard will be finalised soon. He directed to take quick initiatives for launching this programme in tehsils of Southern Punjab and the future course of action would be finalised in the next few days.

Addressing through a video link, the chief minister said that no room for even a moment's delay was acceptable in this programme as it was late already so work would be done round-the-clock to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. The chief minister while reviewing the inactive rural water schemes called for suggestions for their restoration and regretted that it might have not closed if was monitored efficiently in past. Effective monitoring mechanism is very important for implementation of clean water programme and the authorities concerned needed to work professionally as it is our duty provide clean water to our people for whom we all have to play our part meritoriously, he added.

Headway on Clean Drinking Water process was reviewed in the meeting.

