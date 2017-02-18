LAHORE

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has announced a reward of Rs 1 million for a faculty member on publication of his/her research work in gold star journals.

He made this announcement while addressing the closing session of international training workshop “Microarray for Gene Expression” organised by the varsity’s Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) on Friday. CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyeb Husnain, faculty members and a number of participants from various academic institutions were present.

Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that he wanted to ensure quality of education in the university, adding that the administration would encourage quality research work. He said the research work being done at CEMB was very impressive. He said, "We should do the research that could serve the community." He added that the administration was taking steps to market research work being done at PU. He said such workshops were excellent opportunities for knowledge sharing and cross fertilisation of ideas.

Dr Tayyeb Husnain said the impact factor of CEMB for year 2016 was more than 132.485.

He said its researchers developed many new varieties of cotton, two of which, CEMB 33 and CA12, had already been approved for cultivation and many more were in the pipeline.

Lecture: International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Department of Mass Communication Chairman Dr Zafar Iqbal delivered a lecture on media ethics at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday.

According to a press release, Dr Zafar started the lecture with the history of American media with reference to the media code of ethics and then linked the discussion with the modern world. He led the discussion with the contemporary situation of media in Pakistan and stressed the need to collectively develop the code of ethics both for the print and broadcast media in Pakistan.

0



0







PU to reward research publication was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187057-PU-to-reward-research-publication/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU to reward research publication" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187057-PU-to-reward-research-publication.