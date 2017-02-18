23 diagnostic centres, 23labs stopped from working

LAHORE

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday conducted surprise raids on laboratories and diagnostic centres in different areas of the city and stopped 23 centres from carrying out all types of tests.

The action was taken in localities of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and a private hospital where 13 laboratories were stopped from functioning.

According to PHC spokesperson, these labs included Zeenat Lab Collection Centre, Samar Laboratory, Minhaj Lab and Collection Centre, Chughtai Plus Lahore Laboratories, Zeenat Lab Collection Centre (Shawala Chowk), Universal Lahore Lab and Collection Centre, Samar Diagnostic Centre and Digital X-Ray, Lahore Lab and Digital X-Ray Centre, Rescue Medical Lab and Diagnostic Centre, Azmi Ultrasound and Laboratory, Shalimar Laboratory and Collection Centre, Concept Laboratories and Shalimar X-Ray Centre.

Also, 10 more labs were stopped from working, which included Zeenat Lab and Collection Centre (near Ganga Ram Hospital), Zeenat Collection Centre (Wahdat Road), Community Welfare Lab (Kareem Block), Al-Madina X-Ray Centre and Jirrah (Multan Road), Al-Munawar Lahore Lab (Sunder), Janoom Lab and Collection Centre, Hashameez Lab, Tajjamul Lab, Hashmeez Collection Centre and Saad X-Centre.

The spokesperson said legal proceedings had been initiated against these centres since these were functioning sans any authorisation of the PHC, adequate services and requisite facilities and qualified and trained staff.

“The Commission has made it clear that no healthcare establishment could function without registration and licence of the PHC,” concluded the spokesperson.

MoU: A project of the Punjab IT Board, PlanX, which is Pakistan’s largest technology accelerator, that has been operating for the last two years signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here on Friday.

The MoU being PlanX’s first ever partnership with SMEDA will enable both to collaborate and exchange their resources and expertise for the promotion and development of startups in Pakistan.

PlanX and MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan Project Director Ms Hafsa Shorish and SMEDA Punjab chief Hussnain Javaid signed the MoU.

PlanX has so far accelerated over 30 startups, created more than 500 jobs while the startups have raised investment of $3.5 million. In 2016, PlanX startups raised revenue of US $743,807. Under this new partnership, PlanX and SMEDA will now regularly exchange information about initiatives, programmes and activities. Both parties will jointly work to find ways and means to develop and strengthen the entrepreneurship environment in Pakistan. They will develop programmes to support business incubation and commercialisation of business ideas.

Both parties will also facilitate guidance and counseling to the selected entrepreneurs for their business plan development.

Dr Umar Saif, chairman of PITB, said the partnership would be beneficial for the startups and the entrepreneurial system through the sharing of technical expertise and resources.

As part of this partnership, PlanX will participate in a SME conference in March which will bring together international SME development organisations of Turkey, Iran, Korea and other countries to share their SME development experiences. PlanX will deliver a presentation focusing on ‘Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development’.

MBBS result: University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday announced the result of Final Professional MBBS Annual Examination 2016 with pass percentage of 84.90.

A total of 4,521 candidates from 32 UHS-affiliated medical colleges had appeared in the exam out of whom 3,788 passed and 673 failed. Result of 59 candidates was put on RL list. Nafeesa Liaqat, daughter of Liaqat Ali of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, got first position securing 1272/1500 marks.

Hafiza Hira Zeb, d/o Aurang Zeb of CMH Medical College, Lahore and Hafsa Faiz, d/o Faizullah Ali of Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad got second and third positions, securing 1269/1500 and 1266/1500 marks respectively.

