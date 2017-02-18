Lahore

Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the life and property of rail passengers would be protected at all costs.

While addressing a meeting, the minister said that the whole nation, army and political representatives were united to defeat terrorism.

He said that Rs50 million had been allocated to equip the Pakistan Railway Police with sophisticated weapons and other gadgets.

He said 320 employees of Pakistan Railways trained by SSG commandos had been deployed in trains.

The federal minister recommended handsome salary for the railway police like Punjab police.

