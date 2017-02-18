LAHORE

The death toll in The Mall suicide bombing rose to 15 as a 27-year-old man expired in hospital on Friday.

Victim Ali Raza hailed from Islampura and worked as a salesman at a medical store. He had sustained fatal injuries in the suicide bombing. He was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, police remained on high alert in the provincial metropolis on Friday in the wake of recent suicide bombings across the country.

